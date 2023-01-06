DOLGELLAU have announced that top scorer Gerwyn Williams has left to join JD Cymru North side Porthmadog.
Williams joined the Wasps at the start of last season and was given the opportunity by manager Owain Williams to play tier three football.
He took his chance and finished the season as top scorer.
The forward kicked on in style this year and was prolific in pre-season and continued his fine form into the season, scoring 17 goals in 17 games.
Undoubtedly, he has been Dol’s talisman and it’s no surprise he has caught the attention of big clubs like Port.
Owain Williams said: “I’m so proud of what Ger has done for the club.
“It’s been a pleasure to see his development and his contribution to the team over the past season and a half.
“To score 29 goals in 40 games for the club is some achievement.
“It’s disappointing of course to see him go, but I understand that he’s getting the opportunity to play at a higher level.
“On behalf of the club, and on a personal note, I wish him the best in Port and hope he finds success there.
“Many thanks to you Ger, I will be sad not to see you playing in the yellow and black shirt of Dolgellau. Good luck to you with Porthmadog.”
Porthmadog manager Craig Papirnyk said: “Gerwyn is a raw and rare talent, a hard working centre forward who has proven he can score goals with an impressive record at Dolgellau.
“I am looking forward to seeing him on the Traeth. I would like to thank Ows and Dolgellau for their help and understanding with the transfer.”
Porthmadog have also signed youngsters Gruff Ellis from Caernarfon Town and Caio Hughes from Felinheli.
Papirnyk added: “Gruff is an up-and-coming talent who is local to the club, I’m looking forward to seeing him develop in the senior game.
“Caio is a very talented young player and I am really pleased to have him on board. He’ll bring a lot of energy to the team.”
Dolgellau have bolstered their attacking options after the departure of Gerwyn Williams with three new faces – Wiliam ap Gruffydd, Daniel Thomas and Callum Page.