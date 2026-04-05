NEFYN United missed the chance to return to the top of the North Wales Coast West Premier Division after their match at Mynydd Llandegai was abandoned moments before half-time due to severe winds.
The Penwaig were leading 2–0 when the referee made the decision to halt proceedings. Rhys Williams had given Nefyn an early lead, and the hosts’ task became harder when Alan Owen was sent off after just 13 minutes. Williams struck again on 39 minutes after fine work from Iwan Griffiths, but worsening conditions made continuation impossible.
Nefyn were knocked off top spot when Menai Bridge Tigers defeated Nantlle Vale 2–1 on Thursday evening. Llion Griffiths put Vale ahead after five minutes, but the Tigers levelled through a Matthew Jones penalty seven minutes later. Jones then grabbed the winner on the hour, linking up smartly with Callum Graves to send Menai Bridge back to the summit.
On Good Friday, Cemaes Bay earned a solid 3–0 win over Talysarn Celts thanks to goals from Luke McGivern (2) and Tom Wood. Both teams finished with 10 men after McGivern and Celts substitute Thomas Usher were shown red cards.
Llanystumdwy’s seven‑match unbeaten run came to an end against Bodedern on Saturday. The home side made an excellent start through two early strikes from Arwyn Jones, but Boded pulled one back just before the break via Tom Kelly. The visitors controlled the second half, adding goals through Chris Jones, Rob Tiesteel and Asa Thomas.
A six‑goal thriller at Llanberis ended with Penrhyndeudraeth forced to settle for a point. Gwion Davies (2) and Cai Henshaw netted for the Cocklemen, while Caio Thomas, Guto Jones and Huw Owen replied.
Bontnewydd recorded an impressive 4–0 home win over Llanerch‑y‑Medd, with goals from Adam Jones (2), Jac Thompson and Kian Chubb.
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