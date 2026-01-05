THERE was only one match on Sunday in the Dolgellau & District Pool League, the derby match at the Royal in Barmouth.
Torrent v Golf, Sandbanks v Cross Keys and Partee Animals v Garth were postponed due to unfavourable travelling conditions after it snowed overnight and in the morning.
Royal A moved up to third place in the league by defeating Royal B by 9 frames to 3, and are now just 2 points behind leaders Partee Animals and 1 point adrift of Garth Gangsters who are second.
Torrent Hustlers are in 4th, four points off the top.
The A team's captain Bobby Griffith chalked up three games for his side, two of the wins being 8-ball clearances, which puts him level with the Torrent's Dion Jones on three eight ballers.
Dominic Bailey also won his three frames, while Martin McCarthy won twice.
For Royal B, Louie Catherall won two frames, their other victory going to Freya Lees.
The B side won the first 2 games but then lost the next 8, as it finished Royal A 9, Royal B 3.
Fixtures, 11 January: Garth v Torrent; Fairbourne Golf v Royal A; Royal B v Sandbanks; Cross Keys v Partee Animals
