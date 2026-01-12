DOLGELLAU made it three wins on the bounce in the Lock Stock Ardal North East League as their steady climb up the table continued on Saturday.
With several games in hand on the teams around them, Dol took full advantage of being involved in the only Adral North East fixtures to survive the weather, collecting a hugely valuable three points that further boosts their momentum.
Their 6–1 victory over Penycae was particularly impressive given the disruption before kick‑off.
Joey Jones was forced to withdraw late due to illness, while Gethin Evans pulled up injured during the warm‑up, leaving Dolgellau to reshuffle at short notice.
Despite this, the team showed composure and confidence from the outset.
Coming off a 4–0 win against Kerry the previous week, they have now scored ten goals already this year—thanks in no small part to Gerwyn Williams, who produced his second hat‑trick in as many games.
The in‑form striker said: “It was a good performance by the boys against a strong team.
“The pitch was heavy but we managed the game well and were well worth the three points.
“It was nice to get another hat-trick and a man of the match as well.
“Thanks to everyone who came out to support us in the cold. We have another tough home game against Corwen next.”
Dolgellau took the lead after 15 minutes when skipper Jake Jones rose highest to head home from a corner past Penycae keeper Ben Edwards. Williams doubled the advantage shortly afterwards, closing down the goalkeeper to force an error before finishing clinically.
Penycae, who had enjoyed good spells of possession and played some tidy football, responded quickly.
A well‑delivered cross into the box was met by Benjamin Williams, who headed in to make it 2–1 and briefly shift the momentum.
But Dolgellau restored their two-goal cushion before the break.
Ioan Roberts delivered a simple ball into the area, and Williams—finding space between the centre‑halves—ran on to finish confidently for his second of the afternoon.
The second half saw both sides produce some good football despite worsening conditions.
Dolgellau disrupted a Penycae attack when Harri Davies intercepted, with Roberts retrieving the loose ball and feeding Rob Evans, who played it forward into Williams’ feet.
The striker turned sharply and spread the ball wide to Aaron Young, who drove into the box, cut onto his left, and rifled home a superb finish to make it 4–1 and give his side more breathing space.
From there, Dolgellau managed the game with maturity, with substitutes adding fresh energy.
Young was involved again in the fifth goal, combining with Williams, who slipped Nathan Morris down the flank. His cross was nodded down by Paul Lewis, allowing Rob John Kimberley to set up Williams for his hat‑trick.
A strong second‑half display was capped by a sixth goal on 84 minutes.
A corner was only half cleared to Roberts, who moved it on to club veteran Tom Carr.
His driven effort through a crowd of players wasn’t gathered cleanly, and Dion James reacted quickest to poke the ball home from close range.
It was a commanding, confident performance from Dolgellau—one that underlines their growing belief as they continue their push up the table.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.