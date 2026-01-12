THERE were six matches over the weekend in the Dolgellau & District Pool League.
Royal A moved to the top of the table by winning two away matches, defeating Fairbourne Golf 11-1 and Cross Keys 12-0.
At the Golf Bobby Griffith and Martin McCarthy both had an eight-ball clearance; Bobby, Martin and Luke Hills won six frames each on the day, George Chapman winning five.
Garth Gangsters had a good 7-5 success at home to Torrent Hustlers.
The match stood at 4-4, the hosts winning the next three games to achieve their victory, Sion Wilkes notching up three frames for Garth.
In a match played at the Cross on Friday, Torrent defeated Fairbourne Golf 9-3, three wins apiece for Dion Jones and Brian Roberts, Sam Kelsey winning two for Fairbourne Golf.
The other Golf team, Partee Animals had a comfortable 10-2 victory at Cross Keys, James Green a three-time winner for the visitors.
Royal B defeated visitors Sandbanks by eight frames to four, Alex Temple successful in his three games.
Royal A have 102 points from 10 matches. Torrent and Partee Animals are on 89 points, the former having played one more match, while Garth have 85 points from nine matches.
Sunday’s fixtures: Sandbanks v Fairbourne Golf; Royal A v Garth Gangsters; Partee Animals v Torrent Hustlers; Cross Keys v Royal B.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.