Aber Town gave a superb performance in torrential rain on Saturday and felt hard done by to walk away with a 1-1 draw at home to top six chasing Haverfordwest County.
Aberystwyth Town 1 Haverfordwest County 1, JD Cymru Premier
Harry Owen poked Aber in to an early ninth minute lead, and although Martell put the Blues back in the game 10 minutes before the break, Aber remained in the ascendancy for almost the entire game, and were inches away from the three points.
An excellent crowd of 303 braved the awful conditions and Town thrilled the hardy support with a lively start.
John Owen saw an early shot deflected for a corner, before Billy Kirkman grazed the crossbar with a volley.
Dan Hawkins sent a shot wide for County, then back came Aber: Zac Jones pulled out a super stop to deny Alex Darlington at point blank range, then finally Darlington’s corner fell nicely for Owen to convert from close range, and the Black and Greens were in charge.
Martell beat the offside trap and sneaked in a shot from the right which was miraculously cleared off the line by Ben Woollam, then Louis Bradford headed wide for Town.
Mark Cadwallader headed wide from a Darlington cross, and Jones did well to grab another dangerous cross from Owen.
Cadwallader twice more went close with headers, and then against the run of play the visitors won a corner, and Hawkins’ ball in was jabbed home by Martell for an equaliser.
Back came Aber, Woollam sending in a deep cross for Darlington to curl round the post, and Woollam again caused havoc in the visitors defence, claiming in vain for a penalty after a tussle with Jazz Richards.
Finally Kirkman volleyed wide and a 1-1 half time scoreline was scant reward for the dominant Seasiders.
Into the second half, the incessant downpour showed no sign of abating and neither did Aber’s pressure.
John Owen’s cross just evaded Cadwallader, and then Darlington curled an effort which was sneaking in at the near post until Jones tapped it wide.
Darlington swivelled and volleyed over, Owen had a shot deflected for a corner and Darlington was once again denied by Jones from close range after being played in by a deflection – agonising for the Black and Greens!
Darlington headed wide again before County rewarded their excellently vocal away support with a goalmouth melee, but the ball fell into Dave Jones’ grateful hands.
On came Aber with Owen curling in a beautiful right wing cross for Cadwallader to produce a diving header which flew just over the crossbar; Dave Jones saved a late Bluebirds attempt from Jack Wilson, and then right at the death Woollam sent in a cross which was inches away from being converted, with John Owen claiming another penalty, sadly to no avail, and a thrilling game ended all square at one one.
Manager Anthony Williams claimed after the game that this was one of Aber’s best performances in his 18 month tenure at Park Avenue, and home supporters will be confident that if the side can keep this level of pressure up in game time then better results will follow.
So Aber end a challenging 2023 on a positive note and look forward to their next match on Friday evening at home to Colwyn Bay (8pm).
Report: ATFC