Bow Street got back to winning ways with a comfortable 4-0 home win against Llanrhaeadr to keep in touch with the Ardal League North East league leaders.
The Magpies, who visit Llanrhaeadr for the return fixture this Saturday, remain 10 points adrift of Caersws with a game in hand.
The Cae Piod hosts bossed the game from the outset and their first half superiority was rewarded with goals by Callum Ferreira and Ben Davies.
Ifan Burrell made it 3-0 moments into the second half before Davies bagged his brace in the closing stages.
Street will possibly face a tougher test at Llanrhaeadr in the return but they must now put a long winning run together and hope Caersws slip up.
The Bluebirds overcame a slow start to run out 4-1 winners at Penycae who took the lead through Evan Davies on 21 minutes.
Matthew Mumford, Craig Harris (2) and James Norton Collins replied as Caersws ran out convincing winners in the end.
Goals by Callum Mannion (3), Ryan Kehoe, Jamie Foulkes gave Cefn Albion a 5-0 win against visitors Welshpool Town whilst Llanuwchllyn beat Rhos Aelwyd 1-0 courtesy of Michael Pritchard’s strike midway through the first half.
Home side Builth Wells beat Llangollen Town 4-2 thanks to Tommy Rowlands (2), Kejan Foryszewski and Ryan Powell with replies by Vinnie Cooke and Kristian Jones.
Llanfair United saw off visitors Dolgellau 4-1 after taking charge with goals by Karl Seliaerts and Nyash Mwamuka (2) in the first half.
Rob Evans pulled one back for Dolgellau before Seliaerts bagged his brace from the penalty spot on 72 minutes.
Goals by Jack Evans and Daniel Hall put Llandrindod Wells in the driving seat at Rhayader Town who pulled one back through substitute Ollie Leadbetter.