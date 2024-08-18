Bala Town 2 Briton Ferry Llansawel 0
JD Cymru Premier
TWO goals by Alex Downes on his home debut secured Bala’s first win of the new JD Cymru Premier campaign against Briton Ferry Llansawel at Maes Tegid on Friday evening.
The defender was Colin Caton’s first signing of the season and he has settled in well at his new club after making the move from relegated Colwyn Bay.
The 24-year-old said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better debut. I really enjoyed today, the three points was the main objective and it’s nice to end it with two goals as well.
“It’s a new team for me, the lads have been class since I arrived and the staff included. They’re a great bunch of lads and we’ll fight for each other and every week we’ll try and get three points and do as well as we can at the end of the season.”
The Laksiders nudged ahead on the quarter hour mark when Downes bundled the ball in from close range for a scrappy goal.
Naim Arsan’s free kick from the left was headed down by Nathan Peate and the ball slipped through a bunch of players for Downes to prod home.
Louis Robles then tested visiting keeper Alexander Pennock after good work by Aeron Edwards and Eddie Clarke.
At the other end, Arsan produced a superb double clearance in quick succession to keeps out two headed efforts on goal from the visitors
And the south Wales side went close again in the closing stages of the first half when Tom Price pounced on an attempted clearing header by Bala to unleash a volley towards the bottom corner which was gathered by Bala keeper Joel Torrance.
Town had enjoyed an impressive opening 45 minutes and they took little time to add to their tally after the break, Downes heading in Arsan’s free kick to the far post.
It was nearly 3-0 when Robles released Osebi Abadaki down the right who set off on a surging run only to be denied by a fine save by Pennock.
The visitors spurned a glorious opportunity to reduce the arrears when Luis Bates powered forward to send a corner to the unmarked Tyler Brock but his effort on the half volley went straight at Torrance.
George Newell’s header forced Pennock into another smart save before Bala’s Joe Malkin was cautioned by the referee for a dive in the box when it appeared he might have been clipped.
Abadaki went close with another effort after ghosting past his marker but it was job done for Bala.
Bala have announced the signing of former Leeds United and Rochdale goalkeeper Ryan Jones.
The 32-year-old goalkeeper moves to Maes Tegid as the thenew goalkeeper coach following the departure of Liam Stoneley, with Jones also providing cover for the Town number 1 Joel Torrance.