Draw made for round one of JD Welsh Cup

By Dylan Halliday   |   Sports editor   |
Thursday 25th August 2022 9:23 am
[email protected]
CARDIFF, WALES - 1 May 2022: TNS lift the JD Welsh Cup. Penybont v The New Saints in the JD Welsh Cup Final at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales on the 1st May 2022. (Pic by Lewis Mitchell/FAW)
TNS beat Penybont in last season’s final (Football Association of Wales )

The draw for Round 1 of the JD Welsh Cup has taken place at FAW HQ .

At this stage of the competition, the JD Cymru North and JD Cymru South enter the competition.

Round 1 of the competition is regionalised into a northern and southern section.

Fixtures are to be played on the weekend of Saturday, 17 September.

Northern section:

Llanidloes Town v Gresford Athletic

Penparcau v Rhyl 1879

Denbigh Town v Bow FC or Llanrwst United

Penrhyncoch v Caersws

Llansannan v Glantraeth

Llandudno Amateurs v Llanrug United

Llay Welfare v Flint Mountain

Mochdre Sports v Chirk AAA

Conwy Borough v Kinmel Bay

Porthmadog v Mold Alexandra

Nefyn United or Llangefni Town v Llandudno Albion

Talysarn Celts v FC Queens Park

Y Felinheli v Y Glannau

Trearddur Bay v Penycae

Abermule v Hawarden Rangers

Machynlleth v Prestatyn Town

Llanfair United v Llanuwchllyn

Bow Street v Bangor 1876

