Draw made for round one of JD Welsh Cup
Subscribe newsletter
The draw for Round 1 of the JD Welsh Cup has taken place at FAW HQ .
At this stage of the competition, the JD Cymru North and JD Cymru South enter the competition.
Round 1 of the competition is regionalised into a northern and southern section.
Fixtures are to be played on the weekend of Saturday, 17 September.
Northern section:
Llanidloes Town v Gresford Athletic
Penparcau v Rhyl 1879
Denbigh Town v Bow FC or Llanrwst United
Penrhyncoch v Caersws
Llansannan v Glantraeth
Llandudno Amateurs v Llanrug United
Llay Welfare v Flint Mountain
Mochdre Sports v Chirk AAA
Conwy Borough v Kinmel Bay
Porthmadog v Mold Alexandra
Nefyn United or Llangefni Town v Llandudno Albion
Talysarn Celts v FC Queens Park
Y Felinheli v Y Glannau
Trearddur Bay v Penycae
Abermule v Hawarden Rangers
Machynlleth v Prestatyn Town
Llanfair United v Llanuwchllyn
Bow Street v Bangor 1876
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |