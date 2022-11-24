Draws reveal tough ties for Barmouth and Tywyn
BARMOUTH & Dyffryn will face Tier 3 side Llanfair United in the second round of the CWFA Senior Challenge Cup whilst Dolgellau will host Waterloo Rovers.
The draw was made at Knighton by Knighton committee member Kevin Edwards and CWFA Council member/ Llanilar secretary Tom Edwards.
Full draw: Llansantffraid v Borth, Radnor Valley v Forden, Abermule v Hay St Marys, Guilsfield v Llangedwyn, Bow St v Aberaeron, Llanrhaeadr v Builth Wells, Rhayader v Knighton, Barmouth v Llanfair United, Tregaron v Newtown Development, Trewern v Caersws, Welshpool v Montgomery, Penparcau v Bishops Castle, Llanidloes v Four Crosses, Dolgellau v Waterloo Rovers, Carno v Ffostrasol, Llandrindod Wells v Penryhncoch.
Ties to be played on or before Sunday, 8 January.
Tywyn Bryncrug will face Llechryd in the quarter finals of the Emrys Morgan Cup whilst Barmouth & Dyffryn will make the trip to old foes Penparcau in the New Year after the draw was also made at Knighton.
Full draw: St Dogmaels v Montgomery, Tregaron v Cardigan, Tywyn/Bryncrug v Llechryd, Penparcau v Barmouth.
Ties to be played on Saturday, 18 February, kick-off 1.30pm.
