Aberystwyth Town Women's sensational start to the season continued with another tremendous home performance against Pontypridd United.
Goals from Niamh Duggan and Lleucu Mathias wrapped up a 2-0 win as Gavin Allen's side stayed unbeaten in their first three matches - with no goals conceded.
"Today showed that we are truly a proper team and our hard work is paying off," said Duggan afterwards. "I was really pleased to score and hope it's the first of many this season."
"Between 1 to 15, the girls were absolutely fantastic," said head coach Allen.
"Any one of them could have been the player of the match."
The Seasiders take to the road again next week with a trip to Cardiff Met.
Their next home match at Park Avenue is on Sunday, 22 October as they welcome Adran Premier newcomers Wrexham.