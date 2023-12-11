LLANILAR played a hastily rearranged match at Tregaron in the E R Jenkins Cup on Saturday.
The Turfs started brightly with Liam Jones bagging a brace around the quarter hour mark after breaking the deadlock on eight minutes.
Ryan Davies extended their advantage midway through the half and that’s they way it stayed at the break.
Sam Jones made it 4-0 in stoppage time after a more even second half.
The two teams are scheduled to meet at Llanilar in the MMP Central Wales League Challenge Cup on Saturday (ko.1.30pm).