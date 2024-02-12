ABERYSTWYTH University picked up their firs win in Group A of the E R Jenkins League Cup competition with a 3-1 win against Llanilar, who had taken an early lead through Harvey Matthews.
The students responded with a William Ludlow equaliser moments later and took the lead midway through the first half through Henry Pulfer.
The result was still in the balance but Alex Dutton-Johnson gave the hosts some breathing space with goal number three on the hour to improve their standing in the group.
Knighton Town were comfortable 3-0 winners in Group B after controlling their clash against Presteigne St Andrews.
Taylor Wozencraft’s goal was all that separated the two teams at the break but the visitors’ hopes of getting back into it were made so much harder when Jack Davies was red carded in the 54th minute.
Declan Beddoes added to their woes when he made it 2-0 on the hour and he put the game to bed with his second of the afternoon in the 73rd minute.