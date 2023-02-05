Penrhyncoch have confirmed that Efekan Cholak has left Cae Baker in order to sign a professional contract with a second division side in his homeland of Turkey.
Efekan joined the club from Aberystwyth Town in August 2022 after spending time with the Under-19s at Park Avenue.
The 19-year-old made his Roosters debut in a 2-0 loss to Buckley Town in the first round of the Nathaniel MG Cup and went on to make a further 17 appearances for the club.
Efekan has been presented a brilliant opportunity and the club wishes him all the best as he looks to make his break into professional football.
Efekan said on his departure: "What a club. Thank you for your support and making me feel that you are with me."