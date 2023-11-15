Tywyn Bryncrug saw off Forden United by the odd goal in five in an exciting CWFA Emrys Morgan Cup tie as the visitors mounted a late comeback which eventually fell short.
Aled Jones, Tom Allen and Jamie Pymm put the hosts in a commanding position before Tom Francis and Jake O’Donnell closed the gap in the last 10 minutes.
Corris booked passage to the next round with a comfortable 5-2 win against Four Crosses.
The Quarrymen raced into a two-goal lead inside 10 minutes through Dewi Thomas and Dion Kohler before Ben Simms pulled one back for the visitors.
Corris fired back with another Kohler goal and a Charlie Jellett strike to head into the interval with a comfortable 4-1 lead.
Kohler completed his hat-trick on 81 minutes but there was still life in Four Crosses as they hit back with a late Christopher Dyke goal.
Other results: Bishops Castle 3 (Martyn Ziemann, Kieran Mulloch, Mark Griffiths) Dyffryn Banw 2 (Joe Evans, Jac Roberts); Carno 1 (Llewelyn Jerman) Waterloo Rovers 3 (Owain Richards, Thomas Ellis, 2); Hay St Marys Reserves 4 (Aaron Mills, Darren Horrigan, Richard Lynes, Taylor Maddy) Crymych 3.