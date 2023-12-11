TYWYN Bryncrug are in the hat for the next round of the CWFA Emrys Morgan Cup after a hard-fought victory in tough conditions against Lampeter Town at the Cae Chwarae on Saturday.
A minute’s silence was held before kick-off of this rearranged fixture as a gesture of respect to legend of the community, Micky Bech.
The home side got to grips with the conditions early on to take a fifth minute lead through Ryan Dean after good work by Jamie Pymm.
But Town hit back five minutes later through teen forward Llyr Jones, veteran defender Terry Witts with the assist.
Tywyn nudged ahead again on 18 minutes, Nick Williams firing past visiting keeper Heulyn Jone after being set up by Ryan Goddard and that's the way it stayed with both sides struggling to create clear-cut openings and defences on top.
Kerry were in the mood as they ran out 14-1 winners against visitors Hay St Marys Reserves with goals by Richard Davies (5), Barry Bellis (3), Ethan Holloway (2), Mark Hughes, Charlie Mainwaring, Jamie Huxley and Luke Mumford. Daniel Cornish netted the visitor’s consolation.
New Quay lost 6-2 at Montgomery Town after taking an early lead through Oliver Edwards. The hosts fired back through Charlie Kinsey, Thomas Halliday, Thomas Evans (2) and Josh Evans before Louis Jones netted a late second for the shell-shocked visitors.
Corris United were beaten 4-1 at Crannog but the outome of the match was in the balance until the closing stages.
After a goalless first half, Jordan Owens and George Colven put the hosts in the driving seat,
Dion Kohler reduced the deficit for the Quarrymen on 76 minutes and it was anyone’s game until Samuel Dutnell and Andrii Solyiak both scored for Crannog in stoppage time.
Knighton Town beat visitors Bishops Castle Town by the odd goal in five, Jack Brindley with the winning goal on 90 minutes.
George Mellor had given the Shropshire side the lead in the 24th minute only for Callum Stead to level matters on the half hour.
The two teams then both scored at the wrong end with Matthew Owen giving Knighton the lead moments later before Jack Francis gifted the Bishops an equalised just before the hour.