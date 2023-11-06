TREGARON Turfs are out of the CWFA Emrys Morgan Cup after losing 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out at Crannog.
The visitors were in a commanding position after Joshua Taylor and Ryan Davies gave them a healthy 2-0 lead at the break.
Elis Jones reduced the arrears on 51 minutes before both sides were reduced to 10 men following an incident involving Marc Davies and Taylor.
Rhys Jones equalised from the penalty spot in stoppage time which was good preparation as he took the first kick in the shoo-out which he scored minutes later.
Ayton Morgan's third minute strike proved decisive as Newcastle Emlyn ran out narrow 1-0 winners against visitors Llanilar who finished with 10 men after Thomas Haynes received two cautions midway through the first half.
Llanilar continued to cause problems for Emlyn despite being a man short but the hosts held on to the win.
Montgomery Town were the big winners of the day, firing seven past visitors Llanfyllin Town.
Jack Williams netted on 20 and 33 minutes to put the hosts in charge before Lewis Birch pulled one back for Llan.
It was one-way traffic after that with Aled Davies restoring the two-goal buffer before the break with Lee Jones, Charlie Kinsey, Robert Hartshorn (2) adding to their tally in the second stanza.
Goals by Ethan Furness and Jake Shakespeare saw Bargod Rangers to a 2-0 win against visitors Rhayader Town.