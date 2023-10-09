Dewi Stars are through to the third round of the Emrys Morgan Cup after a closely-contested tie against visitors Llandysul.
Dewi Stars 2 Llandysul 1, Emrys Morgan Cup
There was little to choose between the two sides with Oscar Evans nudging the hosts ahead on 21 minutes only for Elis Wilson to level matter moments later.
The Stars, who were playing their first match in three weeks, had fresh legs in the second half and soon restored their lead through Rhys Davies in the 52nd minute.
Llandysul had their moments to get back into it but the young home back line defended admirably to hold them out.