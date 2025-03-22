Aberystwyth Town 0 Briton Ferry Llansawel 1
JD Cymru Premier Play-off Conference
AFTER flirting with the drop for several seasons, Aberystwyth Town, one of the founder members of the Welsh Premier, have been relegated.
The Seasiders’ 1-0 home defeat against Briton Ferry Llansawel on Friday evening confirmed the club’s relegation from the league for the first time since 1992.
Antonio Corbisiero was given a tough task to try to protect the Black & Greens’ tier one status on his return to Park Avenue in November following Anthony Williams’ resignation the previous month.
‘Taff’ had twice helped Aber stave off relegation from the top-flight but the club will now have to regroup in tier two, be that in the JD Cymru North or JD Cymru South.
Corbisiero said: “I’m devastated, I’m gutted, I’m hurting.
“It’s a game that we shouldn’t have lost. I’ve said this before, we’re a team of limited chances but it’s the most chances we’ve created in a long time
“We should have been three, four nil up but that’s what happens to us unfortunately, they go down the other end and the young lad goes and puts it in the bottom corner.”
The first big chance fell the visitors’ way on the quarter hour mark when the unmarked Nelson Sanca’s downwards header from a corner was gathered by Aber keeper Dave Jones at the second attempt.
At the other end Rico Patterson tested Llansawel keeper Will Fulller with an effort on the turn after poor defensive work.
Abdi Sharif then fed a perfectly weighted through ball to Jonathan Evans in on goal but Fuller was out in a flash to block the shot.
Aberystwyth continued to offer the greater goal threat and Evans went close again early in the second half when Louis Bradford headed on Zac Hartley’s high cross into the area.
Evans used his strength to get on the ball but his snapshot drifted agonisingly wide.
Evans did find the back of the net with a diving header on 51 minutes after running on to Sharif’s dangerous cross but the linesman’s flag went up for offside to the frustration of the vocal home support.
Winger Cory Hurford missed a glorious opportunity to give The Ferry the lead when he flashed an effort across the face of goal and went close with another volley from distance moments later.
And then another big chance fell Aber’s way when Evans raced clear onto Jonathan Owen’s pass but he was denied again by Fuller who raced off his line to make the block.
There was a sense that it just wasn’t going to be Aber’s night and that was confirmed on 83 minutes when substitute Caleb Demery linked up with Tom Price and his effort from wide on the edge of the area found the bottom corner.
The visitors were content to keep possession to see out the game and there was no way back for Aber even with the brief failure of the Park Avenue floodlights with fans now looking for light at the end of the tunnel.