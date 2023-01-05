Can I say them all?! Since joining Aber, the girls have been great and I’d like to think I get on with everyone so this is a tricky one! Seeing as she was so nice about me, I’ve got to give Amy Jenkins a mention - never thought I’d say that as used to hate playing against her when we were younger! I’d better say Bethan Roberts (Cheeks) too after she begged me - there’d be no one to nutmeg in training without her.