Name your two favourite-ever footballers (one male, one female).
Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ali Krieger.
Cat or dog?
Dog.
What makes you unhappy?
Losing or having a bad game.
When were you happiest?
Playing, I’d have to say winning the Welsh Cup to complete the treble in my final year at Met. As a fan, the 21st May 2008 (all the United fans will understand).
What is your greatest fear?
Clowns or heights.
What is your earliest memory?
Family holidays to Tenby.
Which living person do you most admire, and why?
They’ll love this, but probably my parents for showing me the value of working hard and not taking anything for granted. They’re the reason why I started playing football, and have continued to encourage and support me ever since - I know I’ve had a decent game if I get a compliment out of Dad!
What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?
Unlike Amy [link www.atfc.org.uk/home/aber-town-women-qa-amy-jenkins] I never get angry at refs, so I’d probably have to say my inability to finish a task before starting on another.
Where would you like to live?
No place like home for me.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse?
You’d probably have to bleep my actual answer out!
To whom would you most like to say sorry?
To Shauna [link www.atfc.org.uk/home/aber-town-women-qa-episode-2-shauna-chambers] for giving her some ‘constructive criticism’ on a dodgy corner delivery. In my defence it’s worked out well with Gwenllian Jones taking over and scoring for fun from them!
Who is your best friend in football?
Can I say them all?! Since joining Aber, the girls have been great and I’d like to think I get on with everyone so this is a tricky one! Seeing as she was so nice about me, I’ve got to give Amy Jenkins a mention - never thought I’d say that as used to hate playing against her when we were younger! I’d better say Bethan Roberts (Cheeks) too after she begged me - there’d be no one to nutmeg in training without her.
If you could go back in time, where would you go?
I’m a bit of a history nerd, so I’d want to see how the Egyptian pyramids were actually built.
Where would you most like to be right now?
If someone fancies paying, I’d love to go to Iceland and see the Northern Lights.