PENRHYNDEUDRAETH fell to their second defeat of the North Wales Coast West Premier League campaign after a hard-fought encounter at Bontnewydd on Saturday.
Always a hard place to go, the Cae Stanley side had the edge in the first half thanks to Sion Jones’ strike on the half hour.
Both sides had chances after the turnaround but the decisive moment arrived on 65 minutes when Aled Hughes doubled the hosts’ advantage and they saw it out to take the three points.
Nefyn United had to be content with a point as they were held to a 2-2 draw at CPD Boded.
Tomi Evans gave the visitors the lead at half time in a close affair with defences on top.
Casey Boylan equalised for the islanders on 67 minutes and they took the lead through Chirs Jones five minutes later.
Both sides were reduced to 10 men in the 77th minute, the hosts’ goalscorer Boylan red carded with Nefyn’s Llyr Williams also sent for an early shower.
It looked like all the points were heading Boded’s way until Evans bagged his brace with eight minutes to go to give Nefyn a share of the spoils.
League leaders Bethesda Athletic made it eight wins out of eight with a 13-0 win against Pentraeth.
Showing that they will take some stopping this season, they led 8-0 at the break through Joseph Todd, Osian Hughes (3), Noa Hughes, Scott Hughes and Tyler Mapp (2).
And they kept pressing after the break with Noa Hughes netting a second half hat-trick, Osian Hughes also scoring his fourth of the afternoon and Kyle Hartleb also getting in on the act.
Other Premier Division results: Llanerch-y-Medd 3 Aberffraw 2; Glantraeth 1 Cemaes Bay 2; Llanberis 2 Talysarn Celts 1.
In Division One, Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs got back to winning ways after a couple of draws with a 3-0 win at Holyhead Town.
They made an encouraging start with Joseph Dukes-Morgan opening their account in the 10th minute.
Gethin Roberts and Iwan Jones gave them a three-goal cushion at the break with no way back for the islanders.
Other Division One results: Bethesda Rovers 2 Llangoed and District 2; Gaerwen 1 Deiniolen 0; Llanfairpwll 2 Caergybi 3; Amlwch Town 4 Mountain Rangers 2.