Llanfair United 2 Bow Street 3
Central Wales FA Senior Challenge Cup, round three
Sion Ewart, who is in a rich vein of goalscoring form, netted the extra time winner to send Bow Street through to the next round of the cup.
Played at Newtown's Latham Park on Wednesday evening, it was a cup cracker on an unfamiliar surface for both sides who each ended the 90 minutes with 10 men.
United shaded the first half, Karl Seliaerts, recently appointed player manager, giving them the lead on 22 minutes with a well-struck free kick.
Ifan Burrell equalised for the Magpies on 73 minutes before Matthew Spencer and Street's John James were red carded four minutes from the end.
Rhydian Davies put Bow Street ahead from the penalty spot on 99 minutes before Seliaerts bagged his brace on 105, also from the spot.
The match was heading for a penalty shoot-out when Ewart popped up with the winner, his fifth goal in three games for the first team.
Caersws beat Llandrindod Wells 2-0 in the other tie played on Wednesday evening with goals by Neil Mitchell.