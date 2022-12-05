TWO late goals secured passage into the third round of the Ardal League North Cup for Bow Street after a tough trip to third placed Rhos Aelwyd.
The Magpies made the trip up north full of confidence after beating the Wrexham area club 4-0 in the league fixture at Cae Piod back in August.
A game of very few chances with both sides cancelling each other out sparked into life when Sion Ewart fired past home keeper Daniel Roberts on 79 minutes.
And any chance of a comeback was snuffed out when Ewart made it a quick-fire double moments later.
Dolgellau are out of the cup after suffering a bad day at the office against tough opponents.
After a positive start by Dolgellau, Caersws took control of proceedings in the closing 15 minutes of the first half when they scored three goals through Luke Evans, Norton Collins and Craig Harris.
Dol were shell-shocked but the home side didn’t let up after the break with Harris and Collins going on to bag their braces.
Assistant managers, Darren Andrews and Roger Savage, were in charge in the absence of manager Owain Williams and they gave their reactions to the loss and cup exit:
Savage said: “It was always going to be a tough game today against a strong Caersws side that’s full of quality, experience and in great form.
“We started well but Caersws scored directly from a free kick out of Cian’s reach.
“We responded well and Ger went close twice with one effort going past the post and the other clipping the top of the crossbar.
“We strongly feel we should have been given a penalty for a handball too. We were on top but didn’t take our chances and when you don’t take your chances, you get punished.”
He added: “We tried to play out from the back and twice lost it cheaply and Caersws punished us twice, leaving us 3-0 down at half time.
“Credit to the lads who had a go in the second half but Caersws were well on top and the lads showed character and commitment till the end.
“I’m sure there will be a response next week when we welcome Llanfair to the Marian and hopefully get a few players back for that one too.”
Andrews added: “Disappointing result today but fair play to the lads they dug in deep and battled to the end.
“Everyone put a shift in and it didn’t go unnoticed. Unfortunately when we play the top teams and make a mistake nine times out of 10 we will get punished.”
Builth Wells beat Penycae 4-2 after falling behind to Daniel Holland’s opener on the half hour.
Lyndon Jones and Lee James put the hosts ahead before the break with Jones extending their lead on 53 minutes.
The visitors were reduced to 10 men when Evan Woodall was red carded on 67 minutes and Builth made the most of their numerical advantage with Jamie Evans putting the result beyond doubt with a fourth for the hosts before Liam Sklenar grabbed a late second for the visitors.
Llanfair United beat hosts Llanuwchllyn by the odd goal in five after taking the first half lead through Karl Seliaerts.
Michael Pritchard equalised on 55 minutes but United struck back with 20 minutes to go through Nyasha Mwamuk and a late Jack Jones strike.
Tom Jones reduced the deficit in stoppage time but it was too little too late.
Flint Mountain beat visitors Brickfield Rangers 6-0 with goals by Sam Jones, Ben Brierly, Gary Roberts, Kyle Smith (2) and Sam Molyneux.