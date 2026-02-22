WALES’ U20 Six Nations campaign finally roared into life with a bonus‑point win over Scotland, but the afternoon ultimately belonged to co‑captain Deian Gwynne — the heartbeat of a young side beginning to find its identity.
With a strong wind behind them, Wales built a commanding 19–0 half‑time lead. Early tries from Luke Evans and debutant Bailey Cutts set the tone, while Carwyn Leggatt‑Jones punished Scottish indiscipline with three long‑range penalties. Yet the pattern of previous rounds lingered: fast starts followed by pressure.
Scotland struck first after the break, Campbell Moore’s try trimming the deficit to 12 and shifting momentum. Wales needed a response, and former Ysgol Penweddig pupil and Aberystwyth Youth player Gwynne delivered it with authority.
Taking a sharp lineout ball at the front, he powered into the Scottish 22, scattering defenders and dragging his pack forward. When the attack swept left, Gwynne, who joined the Gloucester Rugby Senior Academy in 2024, surged again, driving Wales to within metres.
His intervention broke Scotland’s resistance and opened the door for Leggatt‑Jones to send a cross‑field kick to debutant Dylan Scott, who finished on the line.
The bonus point followed soon after, hooker Tom Howe crashing over before Lloyd Lucas added the conversion for 31–7. Scotland rallied late, but the damage was long done — and much of it traced back to Gwynne’s timing, physicality and leadership.
Manager Richard Whiffin was quick to highlight the wider significance of performances like Gwynne’s: “You look at your Steffan Emanuels, Deian Gwynne, Caio James and then the young boys in Carwyn (Leggatt-Jones) – there’s a crop of players who will develop through together.
“Hopefully they will infiltrate the national team at the same sort of time. You can see them having long careers in that red jersey.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.