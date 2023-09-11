Aberystwyth Town Women begin their Genero Adran Premier campaign against Barry Town United on Sunday (17th September) - and there'll be some special guests at Park Avenue.
Dogs from Hector's Greyhound Rescue will be there along with the charity's volunteers, so fans can find out about how to support their work... and perhaps even consider adopting a hound in need of a home.
Seasiders stars Lucie Gwilt and Ffiona Evans went to the rescue centre this summer to see for themselves how the charity gives a new lease of life to dogs leaving the racing industry - and even got to name a new arrival, Cariad.
"We're looking forward to seeing the dogs and the team from Hector's again," said Evans. "They do such great things and we know that our wonderful supporters will welcome them!"
Just like last season, the team will run out on to the pitch accompanied by young mascots from the local community.
On Sunday, the mascots will be girls who attended the football camp over the summer, coached by players including new captain Amy Jenkins, outgoing skipper Kelly Thomas, and Carys James from the club's under-19s.
Plus there'll be a raffle for a hamper donated by Tesco Aberystwyth, and exclusive ATWFC merchandise on sale - including the limited-edition season cards which guarantee the bearer admission to all the first team's home games this season plus two cup games of their choice.
Kick-off is at 2pm, adults £5 admission and concessions free (cash or card payments on the gate).