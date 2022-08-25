Experienced forward Hazelby signs for Tregaron Turfs
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
[email protected]
Thursday 25th August 2022 8:11 am
Share
Adrian Hazelby has signed for Tregaron Turfs (Tregaron Turfs )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Tregaron Turfs have bolstered their squad with the signing of experienced forward Adrian Hazelby.
A hard working forward who loves to score goals, he brings bags of experience having played for Llandysul, Newcastle Emlyn, Carmarthen Stars and Cwmaman Utd.
Turfs are second in the Central Wales League South with two wins out of two and visit Llanilar on Saturday.
Both clubs are level on points with the same goal difference with Llan having played an extra game.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |