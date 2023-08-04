Bow Street veteran Gerwyn Evans showed he still has what it takes when he scored in the Magpies' midweek friendly at the age of 53.
The goal against Ceredigion League outfit Dewi Stars was made even sweeter as sons Rhys and Owen were involved in the build-up.
Having missed an earlier chance, Evans made amends with a diving header against his former club to become Street’s oldest ever goalscorer after latching on to Owen's cross.
Garmon Nutting (2), Jamie Whitney, Steff Davies and Tom Williams joined him on the scoresheet in the 6-2 win with Steff Evans and Llion Herbert replying for the Stars.
Evans still has some was to go to match Tomi Morgan's goalscoring feat though. The former Wales semi-professional striker netted for Penparcau in a 21-2 against Penybont United in February and a hat-trick against Weshpool Reserves in a 10-0 Emrys Morgan Cup win last October at the 'grand old age' of 65.
Bow Street still have a few players available for sponsorship for the forthcoming season. Any interested parties are urged to get in touch with the club.