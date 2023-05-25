A Porthmadog fan is set to undertake a tough rowing challenge to raise money for the club.
Michael Holt, originally from Porthmadog but now living in the Wirral, will row solo from Porthmadog Harbour across the Irish Sea to Wicklow - and back, starting on 7 June.
With fair weather the journey will take him 10 days and he is inviting supporters and well-wishers to contribute to club funds.
It is in preparation for an even bigger challenge in January next year when he will row solo and unsupported 3,000 miles across The Atlantic Ocean from Tenerife to Barbados, a journey which will take between 60 and a 100 days.
Michael said: “In January 2024, I row solo and unsupported 3,000 miles across The Atlantic Ocean from Tenerife to Barbados.
“My training has been ongoing for the last year and on 7 June, I am rowing from Porthmadog to Wicklow return, raising money for CPD Porthmadog FC. This row could take up to 10 days to complete and conditions can vary dramatically.”
He added: “Any money raised will go towards the club’s sustainability as well as its budding male and female academy programmes.”
Mike is a Type 1 Diabetic and had to undergo double reconstructive surgery to both his shoulders in 2015, a treatment which involved putting some 20 titanium rods into his body.
He will be raising money for Diabetes UK during his Atlantic Ocean challenge.