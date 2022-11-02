Fast-improving Aberystwyth maintain winning habit at home
Subscribe newsletter
Aberystwyth Town 2 Flint Town United 1
JD Cymru Premier
ABERYSTWYTH are making quite the habit of winning 2-1 at Park Avenue, their latest success against Flint Town on Friday evening.
This was the Seasiders’ fourth home triumph in a row, which represents their best home run in eight years.
Manager Anthony Williams gave goalkeeper Leigh Jenkins his first start of the season, with Jonathan Evans and Jack Rimmer returning as full backs, and Alex Darlington starting further upfield.
The home side created the first big chance as Iwan Lewis played in Niall Flint down the right flank, but his low shot was saved by Harry Allen.
Evans then reminded the crowd of his goalscoring threat, sending an acrobatic scissor kick just wide.
Flint were playing some nice football, with the tricky Larnell Cole a threat, and his volley hit the top netting for the visitors’ first attempt on goal. Jenkins came out well to gather a cross from Bobby Beaumont-Broadhead, while at the other end Jon Owen showed great skill to turn his man and send in a left footed volley, which Allen again had to parry.
Into the second half and the industrious Niall Flint sent in a good right wing cross which just evaded Darlington, then Okera Simmonds volleyed wide from the right channel for the visitors, before headed over moments later.
Louis Bradford and Sam Litchfield at centre Back were having superb games repelling and blocking attacks, but Harrison sent a super volley inches wide, with the game hanging in the balance.
Then came the breakthrough as Darlington’s ball split the visiting defence and captain Jack Thorn galloped through to control with his first touch, and clip home with a cheeky backheel.
Bradford and Thorn volleyed subsequent efforts over, but then back came the visitors with Beaumont-Broadhead threatening with a couple of headers – but Jenkins’ handling in goal was secure.
Then on 81 minutes a loose ball dropped to sub Hughes in the area, and he volleyed into the bottom corner with his first touch to level things up. But there was more drama to come as a high boot on Harry Arnison was punished with a penalty kick, and Niall Flint stepped up to smash home a second with just five minutes to go.
Aber had to survive a series of corners and free kicks during four minutes of injury time, with even keeper Allen coming up twice to try and snatch a draw, but the Black and Greens held out.
The Seasiders’ best home run in almost a decade has brought a really positive vibe to Park Avenue, and Anthony Williams reminded the media in his post match interviews that he was still targeting a top six finish.
Aber visit Bala on Friday evening, for a 7.45pm kick off.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |