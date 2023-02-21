There was a special moment near the end of Machynlleth's 3-1 defeat of Presteigne St Andrews in the Cental Wales League South when a Mach club legend joined his son on the pitch.
Michael Price came on to help son Alfie and his Maglonian team-mates see out the game and pick up another three points.
The club posted after the game: "Great victory away from home today, nice to see another farther-son appearance today. Michael Price has been a legend for the club and I’m sure his son Alfie will do the same. Thank you MP."
Mach took a two-goal lead into the break with goals by Luke Vince-Holt and Iestyn Evans.
Jaron Vaughan pulled one back the home side on 79 minutes but Callum Page, back after a short spell with Dolgellau Athletic, had the final say with the decisive third goal two minutes from the end.
Machynlleth will be looking to pick up another win when they welcome Talgarth Town to Cae Glas on Saturday, kick-off 2pm.