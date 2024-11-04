BOW Street are through to the fourth round of the FAW Amateur Trophy after an end-to-end, seven-goal thriller at Llannefydd on Saturday.
The hosts, who are struggling near the foot of the Ardal League North West table, put up a fight throughout after the Magpies built up a two-goal lead inside half an hour.
Richie Ricketts opened their account in the 12th minute with Rhys Hughes doubling their tally to underline their early superiority.
Mathew Jones pulled one back for the home side on the stroke of half time and it was game on when Ciran Jones equalised on 52 minutes.
Ricketts restored Street’s advantage six minutes later but Llan fired back again through Thomas Jones on 72 minutes.
Courtney Perkins came off the bench in the 74th minute and made an immediate impact with the winner moments later.
Llanidloes Town bowed out of the competition following a penalty shootout defeat at Wrexham-based Lex XI FC.
Cameron Thomas gave the North East Wales Premier Division outfit the lead on 12 minutes with Joseph Evans replying for the Daffs moments before the break.
Both side pushed for the win after the turnaround but they couldn’t be separated without the lottery of the shootout.
There was better news for Llanuwchllyn when they made the long trip to Swansea to take on Penlan.
It was a poor start from Llan's point of view with the home team proving that they are a quality team but, despite all the pressure, it was scoreless after 45 minutes.
The visitors came out after the break with the intention of proving a point and took the lead within five minutes, Meilir Williams with a deft finish over the keeper after clever play by Tommy Evans.
And they doubled their tally five minute later, Will Owen with a dangerous ball into the path of Dan Dascalu to pass the ball into the back of the net.
Despite the long journey, the visitors looked the fresher side and they went on to create a number of chances with Tom Roberts and Ilan Hughes winning the midfield battle.
Theo Waters pulled one back against the run of play for the hosts with three minutes of the 90 to go to set up a nervous finale for Llan, and with the referee adding 11 minutes of stoppage time, the result was up in the air but the Gwynedd side held on for a deserved win.
Pwllheli were knocked out after losing 4-2 at Bethesda Athletic who took an early two-goal lead through Kyle Hartleb and Shaun Lock.
Steffan Toplis pulled one back for Pwll but James Wisdom restored the hosts’ two-goal buffer on 51 minutes.
Sion Jones gave the visitors a glimmer of hope with a 82nd minute strike past home keeper David Clarke but it was game over when Hartleb bagged his brace in stoppage time.