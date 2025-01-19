BOW Street continued to carry the flag for the Central Wales region in the Dragon Signs FAW Amateur Trophy following a 3-2 victory over hosts Lex FC in their fourth round tie on Saturday afternoon at Stansty Park.
It was the North East Wales League Premier Division leaders that opened the scoring when Kian Davies eventually forced the ball home from close-range following an 11th minute corner.
The Magpies were back on level terms nine minutes later after the Lex X1 custodian Jack Tillotson spilled a header following a cross from the right and Callum Page was on hand to pounce on the loose ball to find the back of the net.
The Lawmen regained the lead on the half-hour mark when Harry Massey was played through on goal by Tom Huxley and guided the ball past the advancing Lewis James from a tight angle.
Bow Street were back on level terms in the 44th minute after breaking down the right and an inviting cross into the goal mouth from Steffan Richards was converted at the near post by Richie Rickettts .
The Magpies went ahead for the first time in the tie 12 minutes after the interval after a break down the left and the subsequent cross by Ricketts was diverted past Tillotson at the near post by Page.
The Lock Stock Ardal North East visitors were unable to add to their lead and had to withstand some pressure from the Wrexham outfit in the closing stages to book their place in the draw for the last-eight stage of the national competition.
Llanuwchllyn bowed out of the competition following a fractious encounter at Trearddur Bay with neither team able to get a foothold in the match.
The conditions didn't favor either team and in terms of quality, there wasn't much between them.
The first half was a messy affair with the home team threatening but finding it difficult to trouble the Llan defence.
Meilir Williams came within a hair's breadth of giving Llan the lead following Rhys Rowlands' header but the Trearddur keeper was alert to the danger.
It remained goal-less at the break with the hosts shading the opening 45 minutes.
The second half was not much better in terms of quality, but Llan raised their game slightly and were making better decisions overall.
Despite this, the home team took the lead following confusion and a lack of communication in midfield.
Dewi Thomas managed to steal the ball and cross it into the path of Joe Chaplin who gave keeper Rob Dascalu no chance.
Despite Llan's efforts to get back into it Trearddur's solid defence kept them at bay.