Bow Street made progress from the third round of the FAW Amateur Trophy with a convincing 4-0 win against Machynlleth.
John James gave the Magpies the lead after 14 minutes at Cae Glas with little to choose between the two teams in the first half but the gulf in class between the two teams on Friday evening became more evident after the break.
Early second half goals by Rhys Hughes and Iolo ap Dafydd set the tone with Rhydian Davies capping a fine team performance with an 80th minute penalty.
Penrhyncoch are also through to the fourth round after a hugely competitive cup tie against North Wales visitors Nantlle Vale which was settled by a penalty shootout which went the Roosters’ way.
Courtney Perkins’ ninth minute goal was all that separated the two teams after a pretty even first half at Cae Baker on Saturday.
The hosts held on to their slender advantage until the 85th minute when 16-year-old substitute Cian Dafydd struck to take it to penalties.
Cledan Davies, Niall Coleridge, Daniel Owen and Tomos Evans converted the hosts’ spot kicks with keeper Leigh Jenkins saving Vale’s fifth penalty to put the Roosters in the hat for the next round.
Tregaron Turfs put up a spirited fight after their long trip up to Anglesey to face Llangefni Town, the Cae Bob Parry hosts running out 6-2 winners.
The islanders flew out of the blocks with early goals by Jack Smith and Matty Jones and were given an extra lift when the Turfs’ Rhodri Jones scored an own goal.
Jones bagged his brace on the half hour to make it 4-0 before Tregaron pulled one back through Ryan Davies six minutes later.
Jones claimed the match ball with his hat-trick strike on 53 minutes but, credit to the Turfs, they pulled another one back midway through the second half, Davies with his second of the afternoon.
Dewi Thomas made it 6-2 to Llangefni who finished the match with 10 men after substitute Mason Turpis was shown a late second yellow card.
Dolgellau bowed out after losing 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out against fellow Ardal North East outfit Llanrhaeadr.
It was a scrappy encounter at the Recreation Field but there wasn’t a shortage of goals, the tie ending 3-3.
Iwan Jones gave Dol the early initiative after seven minutes before the hosts roared back with a couple of goals by teenager Billy Clarke.
Stung into action, the Wasps surged into the lead again through David Edwards and Gerwyn Williams.
William Roberts Morris equalised on the hour for Llanrhaeadr who scored four out of four in the shootout with Jake Jones and Paul Lewis missing for Dolgellau.
Penrhyndeudraeth are out after a spirited display at Llannefydd, the Ardal League North West hosts running out 3-1 winners. Llan led 2-1 at the break with goals by Jared Jones and Morgan Jones either side of Tom Hughes’ equaliser for the Cocklemen.
The tie was still in the balance until substitute Jack Gronow made it 3-1 in the closing stages.
Despite the scoreline, the visitors headed off the pitch with pride after playing together with heart, and some very strong spells against tough opposition.
Tywyn Bryncrug are in the hat for the next round, defeating Llanfair United 4-2 on penalties after the game remained goalless at the end of 90 minutes.
Goals by Garmon Hafal, Sam Evans and Meilir Williams saw Llanuwchllyn through 3-0 at Penycae who struggled to cope with the visitors’ attacking intensity.
Pwllheli proved too strong for visitors Gronant, running out 5-2 winners at The Rec but there was little in it during the opening 45 minutes with Gary Fazackerley cancelling out Ashley Ainsowrth’s 17th minute opener for the hosts.
Steffan Toplis and substitute Jason Banks put Pwll clear midway through the second half before Jac Williams made it 4-1 with 10 minutes to go.
Aidan Bell reduced the arrears on 86 minutes but Pwllheli had the final say, Toplis bagging his brace moments later.