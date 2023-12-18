BOW Street are through to the last 16 of the FAW Amateur Trophy after a magnificent 7-0 win against visitors Plough Colts AFC.
Rhys Hughes nudged the Magpies ahead on 21 minutes before the Swansea Senior League side were reduced to 10 men, Nicholas Craven was red carded moments later.
The Cae Piod hosts went for the jugular with Joshua Ferriera, Tomos Roberts and Richard Ricketts, from the penalty spot, adding to their tally before the break.
Credit to the 10 men, they kept Street at bay until the 66th minute when Iolo apDafydd got in on the goalscoring act and he bagged his brace with four minute remaining.
And there was still time for 16-year-old substitute Caio Carruthers to cap an impressive 20-minute cameo with goal number seven in the closing stages.
Penrhyncoch are also in the hat after a compelling cup tie at Goodwick United, the Roosters running out 3-1 winners.
Former Aberystwyth teammates Chris O’Sullivan and Gari Lewis went head-to- head at Phoenix Park, with Lewis’ side progressing to the last 16.
The visitors were awarded a direct free kick on the edge of the Goodwick area in the 15th minute, Harri Harwood’s strike deflecting off the wall to find the bottom corner of Kyle Marsh’s net.
The hosts found themselves 2-0 down with barely 30 minutes on the clock when defender James Bryan got dispossessed by David Evans, the striker then cutting in to drive a low finish in the far corner to stun the home side.
O’Sullivan’s outfit pulled one back when Rhys Dalling cut in and finished with a well drilled right footed effort in the far corner
The second half was a cagey affair, but in the 89th minute the visitors grabbed a crucial third which substitute Courtney Perkins tapped-in following a swift counter attack.
Llanuwchllyn produced a solid display to run out 3-1 winners at Brickfield Rangers.
The visitors made a bright start with home keeper Cameron Dutton forced into a number of saves in the first half hour, Warren Duckett, Mike Pritchard and Meilir Williams all going close for Llan.
The visitors continued to press and made the breakthrough on the stroke of half time, Williams clipping the ball over the keeper after latching on to Duckett’s header.
Pritchard doubled their tally on 52 minutes after more good work by Duckett before the hosts pulled one back on the half hour after Dascalu conceded a penalty which was slotted in by Andrew Vale.
Llan continued to control the game with Tom Roberts and Ilan Hughes dominating the midfield but they had to wait until the last five minutes to seal the win when captain Garmon Hafal powered in a bullet header.