HOTSHOT Gerwyn Williams scored another first half hat-trick to take Dolgellau through to the next round of the FAW Amateur Trophy at the expense of Presteigne St Andrews.
Hot on the heels of his three goals in the opening stanza against Builth Wells in the Ardal League North East last week, the forward repeated the achievement at Lanandras Park.
He opened the scoring on the quarter hour mark before netting number two and three on the stroke of half time.
In a frenzied spell of the tie, the hosts also found the back of the net through Ruben Lloyd.
The second was a quieter affair with the Wasps holding on comfortably.
Tregaron Turfs made it three wins on the bounce and produced a much better display as they saw off visitors Berriew.
Ryan Hurrell’s goal on 19 minutes was all that separated the sides as the break but Lee Morgan put them firmly in command with their second on 65 minutes.
Marc Jones’ penalty on 84 minutes reduced the arrears and planted some seeds of doubt but the Turfs held on for a deserved win.
A late goal by Ashley Ainsworth saw Pwllheli through against local rivals Nefyn who finished the game with nine men after Llyr Pennant and Daniel Roberts picked up two yellow cards.
Dylan Jones gave the Cae’r Delyn hosts a slight advantage at the break but they were dealt a blow when Llyr Pennat was given his marching orders.
Ainsworth, who came on as a 63rd minute substitute, made an instant impact with the equaliser moments later before settling matters with three minutes to go.
Barmouth & Dyffryn bowed out after competing as equals in the first half against Montgomery Town.
It was goalless at the break but the visitors were clinical in the second spell with goals by Lee Jones, Jack Williams and Thomas Halliday.
Tywyn Bryncrug are in the hat for the next round after holding their nerve to beat Dyffryn Banw in a penalty shootout.
Tywyn took a 3-1 lead into the break with goals by Joe Soar, Nick Williams and a James Turner own goal with Joe Evans replying for the home side.
Evans bagged his brace just after the hour before Turner made amends for his earlier error with the equaliser in the 85th minute.
Llanystumdwy are out after being beaten by North Wales Coast East Premier Division outfit Mochdre Sports.
The visitors took a grip of the game with goals by Rees Brown on 21 minutes and second half efforts by Chris Smyth and Stephen Falvey.
Llan pulled on back through an Owen Pritchard penalty on 72 minutes but the result was put to bed when Falvey bagged his brace six minutes later.
Talysarn were edged out following a tense penalty shootout after the match ended 3-3 at the end of the 90 with Luke Baum and Glyn Hughes-Thomas (2) netting for the Celts and Rees Roberts, Marquis Holland and Iwan Williams replying for Anglesey hosts Llanfairpwll.
Dylan Jones’ strike on the stroke of half time was all that separated Y Felinheli and Blaenau Ffestiniog with the Amateurs unable to respond in the second half at Cae Clyd.
Penrhyndeudraeth ran out convincing 3-0 winners at Holyhead Town thanks to Gwion Davies, Albert Nosakhare and Reece Evans.
Thomas Jenkins was the hero for Machylleth with three fantastic save to see off visitors Waterloo Rovers in a penalty shootout.
There was little to choose between the two sides in the 90 minutes Luke Vince-Holt’s opener for the Maglonians cancelled out by Thomas Ellis’ equaliser on the stroke of half time.
Other Northern results included: Bro Cernyw 3 Gronant 4; Brymbo 0 Kinmel Bay 12;
Caer Clwyd 0 Plas Madoc 6; Cefni 0 Greenfield 3; Coedpoeth United 5 Llansannan 1; Connahs Quay Town 4 Rhydymwyn 1; Corwen 6 Llansantffraid 0; Glantraeth 5 Caergybi 0 Hawarden Rangers 3 Lex XI 3(Hawarden won 3 - 2 on pens); Hay St Marys 3 Brecon Corries 3 (Corries won 5 - 4 on pens); Holywell United 2 Rhyl All Stars 2 (Rhyl won 4 - 3 on pens); Llanberis 7 Bethesda Rovers 0; Llandudno Junction 1 Bethesda Athletic 3; Llandyrnog United 1 NFA FC 4; Llanrug United 8 Aberffraw 0;Meliden 3 Queens Park 0; Overton Recreational 1 Llangollen Town 3; Penmaenmawr Phoenix 6 Amlwch Town 0; Pentraeth 4 Abergele 0; Radnor Valley 1 Four Crosses 1 (Radnor Valley won 4 - 1 on pens); Rhos United 3 Cemaes Bay 2; Rhostyllen 0 St Asaph City 2; Ruabon Rovers 2 Aston Park Rangers 1; Tregaron Turfs 2 Berriew 1; Y Glannau 6 Bow FC 8; Yr Wyddgrug 1 Llannefydd 5; Menai Bridge Tigers 6 Llanfairfechan Town 0