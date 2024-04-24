THE JD Cymru Premier League will trial more Friday night fixtures next season after the league announced the intention to become a Friday night football competition from 2026-27.
The announcement was made by the FAW's Head of Domestic Leagues, Jack Sharp, in a landmark moment for the top flight of domestic men’s football in Wales.
The FAW released the following statement today:
The Football Association of Wales has introduced an ambitious strategy aimed at improving the JD Cymru Premier both on and off the pitch.
The strategy encompasses a range of initiatives designed to enhance the league’s competitiveness, administration, brand visibility, community engagement, and commercial viability.
The JD Cymru Premier strategy is built upon several key pillars, each focused on advancing various aspects of the league: Exciting Competition Format
The 2026/27 season marks a pivotal moment with the launch of a revamped Cymru Premier format. Details of the new league structure will be announced in September 2024, culminating in the exciting transition to Friday night football, offering fans a vibrant matchday experience. Strengthening League Administration
The FAW is committed to enhancing league administration, including workforce development and governance.
This involves recruiting a dedicated Elite Club Development Manager and investing in content creation to improve operational efficiency.
Professionalising Club Administration
Over €1 million will be invested to elevate the administrative standards of Cymru Premier clubs. This includes providing grants for operational roles, assisting with legal structures, and implementing new training programs to foster club development.
Building Brand Awareness
A substantial investment of €1 million will be directed towards bolstering the profile and brand of the Cymru Premier domestically and internationally. This will involve defining a new brand vision, expanding digital content, and supporting clubs in enhancing their individual brands.
Engaging Communities
Community engagement lies at the core of the strategy, with all clubs tasked to develop strategic community programs. Additionally, supporter boards will be established to capture fan feedback, fostering a deeper connection between clubs and their local communities.
Enhancing On-Pitch Quality
A significant investment of €860,000 will be allocated to elevate the on-field product, including professional contracts for players, a review of the loan system, greater contact time with players, the introduction of VAR Light, and enhanced support programmes for clubs in European competitions.
Developing Facilities
€1 million will be dedicated to improving club facilities, with a focus on enhancing matchday experiences and stadium image.
Strengthening Commercial Portfolio
Efforts to boost commercial partnerships and revenue streams will be prioritized, aiming to secure centralized purchasing and increase broadcasting income.
By investing in infrastructure, community engagement, and brand development, the aim is to elevate the Cymru Premier into a thriving league that resonates locally and competes globally.
What do you think of the plans?