NEFYN United were in the mood for goals as they saw off visitors Aberffraw 6-0 at Cae’r Delyn in a North Wales Coast West Premier clash on Saturday.
The Penwaig took until the half hour mark to open their account through Llyr Pennant but the goals flowed regularly after that with Tomi Evans claiming the match ball with a hat-trick, Rhys Williams and Deiol Gwilym adding to their tally.
Penrhyndeudraeth also picked up three points with a battling 4-2 win at Talysarn Celts.
The hosts took the lead through Dylan Hughes on the quarter hour but the Cocklemen took a 2-1 advantage into the break thanks to a couple of strikes by Cai Henshaw.
Albert Nosakhare made it 3-1 for the visitors before Henshaw notched his hat-trick with 10 minutes to go.
Jack Usher reduced the arrears for the Celts but it was too little too late.
Goals by Joseph Dukes-Morgan, Jack Diamond, Sion Roberts and Sion Hughes secured Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs’ 4-0 win at Cefni in the North Wales Coast West Division One whilst Llanystumdwy also won by the same scoreline at Llanfairpwll.
The visitors got the job done during an impressive first half with Guto Gwenallt giving them an early lead before Jamie Hughes and Guto Griffiths added to the islanders’ misery before the break.
Gwenallt bagged his brace in the second half to seal the points.