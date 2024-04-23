BARMOUTH & Dyffryn produced the goods again as they ran out 3-1 winners at Dyffryn Banw in an entertaining MMP Central Wales North encounter.
Leo Green stole the show with his first senior hat-trick for the Magpies but their success was down to an impressive all-round team performance
The visitors nudged ahead on seven minutes when 17-year-old Green slotted the ball home after a scintillating run and cross by Osian Ephraim.
The same pairing combined again on the half hour, Ephraim with the assist and Green with a great strike into the top corner.
And a fabulous first half was capped when Green notched his hat-trick with his head after a pinpoint delivery by Scott Jones.
The second half was a more evenly-contested affair and the hosts netted a late consolation goal by Joe Evans after a quick breakaway.
Tywyn Bryncrug had to settle for a point after being held to a goalless draw against visitors Abermule in a match the Cae Chwarae hosts should have won on the balance of play.
Leaders Kerry remain unbeaten but were also held to a draw, only their second of the season which has seen them win 20 of their 22 league games.
Visitors Forden United took a two goal lead through Henry O’Donnell and Jake O’Donnell but Kerry hit back through Ethan Holloway and Finley Bellamore.
Goals by Martyn Ziemann, Kieran Mulloch, Toby Mills (2) and Jamie Oakley saw Bishops Castle to a 5-0 win against Llanfyllin Town whilst Montgomery Town beat Four Crosses 3-1 after the visitors took an early lead through Ben Simms.
Stung into action Town rallied with goals by Sam Evans, Thomas Halliday and Thomas Evans.
It was honours even at Berriew who were held to a 1-1 draw against visitors Waterloo Rovers on Friday evening.
Henry Watkins gave Rovers the lead on eight minutes but Thomas Newbold hit back moments later and that’s the way it stayed despite the best efforts of both sides.