PWLLHELI Reserves were held to a goalless draw after a hard fought FAW Cymru Reserves North Tier 3 battle against visitors Hawarden Rangers.
There was little to choose between the two sides at the Rec on Saturday with home defender Gethin Trenholme producing a man-of-the-match performance to help keep the visitors at bay.
Nantlle Vale Reserves got off to a flying start with a 5-2 win at Llangollen Town with all seven goals netted in the first half.
18-year-old Llion Griffths scored for Vale on three minutes but the lead was shortlived with the visitors hitting back through Matty Jones moments later.
Hugh Jones restored the Maes Dulyn’s side advantage in the 12th minute but Town hit back through Will Nash on the half hour.
Vale shifted through the gears and were in the driving seat at half time with Griffiths scoring twice for his hat-trick and Cian Dafydd making it 5-2 in added on time.
Other results: Brickfield Rangers 5 Llangefni Town 1; Conwy Borough 1 Cefn Albion 0; Llay Welfare 1 Flint Mountain 5; St Asaph 2 Saltney Town 1.