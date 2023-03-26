The FAW has issued guidance for match officials to support players in breaking their fast during Ramadan, which this year began on Wednesday evening (22 March) and ends on the evening of Friday 21 April.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.
Muslims during Ramadan will abstain from eating or drinking during daylight hours and players will need to break their fast once the sun has set. This will affect a number of players taking part in evening matches over the next month across Wales.
Match officials are encouraged ahead of the kick-off to identify any players who may need to break their fast during the game and agree a time for this to happen in conjunction with the management of both teams.
This should take place during a natural pause in play to enable players to break their fast by taking on liquids, energy gels or supplements.