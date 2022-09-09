FAW postpone all football fixtures this weekend
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
[email protected]
Friday 9th September 2022 2:14 pm
Share
Fixtures at all levels of the game have been postponed this week (Sandro Schuh on Unsplash )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Football Association of Wales has confirmed that this weekend’s fixtures (9-12 September) at all levels of the game will be postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Further updates on fixtures scheduled to take place during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |