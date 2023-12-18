BOW Street got back to winning ways in the FAW Reserves Central league with a comfortable 3-0 win at Dolgellau at the Marian on Saturday.
Steffan Davies gave the Magpies the lead midway through the first half and he marked his return to the side with two goals in a minute after the break to claim his hat-trick.
Dolgellau Reserves manager Dave Roberts said: “A frustrating afternoon. We didn’t really get going in the first half and were 1-0 down at half time.
“In the second half, we were excellent and carried out the game plan well.
“We could have equalised a few times from corners, but on the whole, we didn’t create nearly enough chances.
“This came back to haunt us when they got a second after a mistake from a corner, against the run of play.
“I was disappointed to see our heads drop and for us to concede a third less than 30 seconds later.
“We’re desperate for a consistent run of games, having played only three matches since the start of November, so we can build up a bit of momentum, so we’re looking forward to the second half of the season.”
There was a feast of goals as Penrhyncoch lost 6-4 at Llanuwchllyn.
The Roosters flew out of the blocks with goals by Eddie Rhodes and Luke Bowen putting them in a commanding position inside half an hour.
But the hosts responded in fine fashion with four goals before the break.
Two were scored direct from corners by Jak Tyrer and Gwydion Roberts as the strong gusts made their presence felt
Tyrer netted a second, a 35-yard thunderbolt which gave Connor Robinson no chance in goal and Cai Aykroyd provided another clinical finish.
It was some comeback by the hosts but the game had further twists and turns.
Clive Morgan reduced the deficit on 58 minutes and Pen then missed a penalty before 17-year-old Roberts bagged his brace four minutes later to make it 5-3.
The youngster went on to notch his hat-trick before substitute Gareth Kelsall Hughes netted a very late fourth for the Roosters.
Reuben Edwards scored the only goal of the game as Llandrindod Wells beat hosts Hay St Marys whilst Builth Wells and Caersws drew 3-3