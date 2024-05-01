BOW Street Reserves have been crowned back-to-back champions of the FAW Reserves League Central.
The Magpies beat Penrhyncoch 2-1 at Cae Baker on Tuesday evening to clinch the title.
Street have been impressive throughout the campaign with only one defeat in 15 outings but they had to work hard for their latest win as the Roosters produced a spirited performance and played some good football.
It went some way to make up for the disappointment of the 7-0 hammering against Builth Wells a week earlier.
Bow Street manager Huw Bates said: “Been one of the least enjoyable seasons of my life due to the way the league has been administered, but winning the league again with such a great bunch of lads still means the world.”
Christopher Wilkins gave Pen a 16th minute lead at Cae Baker but Joseff Williams restored parity just after the half hour mark.
It had been a pretty even first half to the derby with both sides enjoying good spells of play.
The pattern continued after the break and it looked like Bow Street would have to wait a bit longer until their final game to clinch the title.
But momentum swayed their way when Joshua Crowl scored his second goal of the campaign in the 81st minute to take them over the line.