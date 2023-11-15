DOLGELLAU Reserves produced a polished performance on the Marian on Saturday to run out 5-0 winners against Caersws Reserves in the FAW Reserves Central League.
Three goals from Ieuan Brooks and a brace for Ed Powl-Jones secured a valuable three points for Dol.
Manager Dave Roberts said: “That’s a huge result for us today. After a bad October, we showed massive character to perform like that against a good side like Caersws.
“We were disciplined at the back and creative up front and the formation tweak made us far more fluid.
“The clean sheet was every bit as important as the goals we scored for me, and it was great to see the lads express themselves and be so creative.
“We need to build on this now and take this attitude, character and desire into every game.
“I’d also like to pay tribute to Christian González in what was his last game for the club before he moves back to Spain. He has been a player, youth coach and dear friend to us all and left an indelible mark on our club and town as a whole. All the best mate!”