BOW Street Reserves secured what could be a vital win in the race for the FAW Reserves League Central title as they beat leaders Llanidloes Reserves 2-1 on Friday evening.
In an inevitability tight and scrappy affair, Llani took an early lead through Adam Nottingham after just four minutes but Street went into the break level with a Richy Ricketts penalty on the stroke of half time.
It could have gone either way in the second half but a close range header from Garmon Nutting swung the game the Magpies’ way who no trail the Daffs by just one point with a couple of games in hand and only a handful of matches remaining.
Penrhyncoch Reserves were on the end of a seven goal hiding by visitors Builth Wells Reserves who produced a magnificent display.
The Bulls charged ahead with a fourth minute strike by Tommy Rowlands who went on to double their tally four minutes before the break.
But the real damage was done in the second half when the visitors scored three goals in the first 10 minutes.
Bradley Rollinson and David Thomas made it 4-0 before Rowlands claimed the match ball with his hat-trick strike.
He went on to net his fourth on the night and 10th of the campaign before substitute Dexter Evans competed the rout in the closing stages.
Kieran McCarley scored a stoppage time winner for Llandrindod Wells Reserves on Saturday as they saw off visitors Llanuwchllyn Reserves 2-1 after a very close encounter.
Teenager Reuben Edwards gave the hosts the lead midway through the first half and that’s the way it stayed until the 88th minute when Ifan Jones netted an equaliser with two minutes to go.