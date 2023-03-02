LLANIDLOES Town increased their lead to four points at the top of the FAW Cymru Reserves Central League with a 2-1 win at Llandrindod Wells last night.
But they left it late, Rhys Evans with the winner in the second minute of stoppage time to give the Daffs the edge for now over second placed Bow Street. But the Magpies have the considerable advantage of four games in hand.
Gregg Brown gave Llani the lead on 50 minutes with Kieran McCarley replying on 73.
In the other game played on Wednesday night, Dolgellau lost 3-1 at Welshpool.
All the goals came in the first half with the hosts' Ethan Kinsey stealing the show with a hat-trick.
Dolgellau's Darryn Jones equalised to make it 1-1 briefly but the young Welshpool side were the better team on the night.
The visitors finished with nine men after two second half red cards, Tom Redgrift for a second caution and Jonathan Leeds for a handball preventing a goal.