LLANIDLOES moved to the top of the FAW Cymru Reserves Central table with a hard fought 2-1 win at Builth Wells.
After a goalless first half the Daffs nudged ahead through Adam Nottingham on 51 minutes.
The Bulls charged back with a goal by Blake Evans on the hour before Harrison Clarke settled matters at the death to give Llani a two-point advantage over Bow Street at the top of the pile.
Llanuwchllyn won by the same margin after building a two-goal buffer at the break courtesy of Owain Williams and Elis Jones.
Bradley Andrew reduced the deficit for Llandrindod Wells on the hour but the hosts held on for the win.
Jared Marks stole the show with all the goals as Caersws beat visitors Hay St Marys.
Llion Jenkins fired the only goal of the game as Bow Street beat Penrhyncoch 1-0 at Cae Piod in midweek.