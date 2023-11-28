Bow Street Reserves’ 38 game unbeaten run – penalties aside – was finally ended when they were defeated 2-1 at Llanuwchllyn Reserves.
The Magpies hadn’t tasted defeat in a year and a half in the league but came unstuck at Llanuwchllyn who moved up to second place a point behind Llanidloes.
The hosts made a strong start, piling the pressure on Street and took the lead on nine minutes when Iolo Jones took advantage of a mistake by keeper Ryan Burr to open the scoring.
Stung into action, the visitors grew into the game and began to apply their own pressure on the young Llan team.
And they reaped their reward when Lee Crumpler turned the ball past Llan keeper Iwan Bishop following a corner.
Honours even at the break after a closely-contested affair, Llan offered more of a threat in the second stanza with Gwydion Roberts and Ifan Jones posing problems for the visitors’ defence.
Several opportunities to take the lead were missed before Ifan Jones used his pace in the 76th minute to get a shot beyond Burr.
The result was still up in the air but the Llan defence held on to take a big three points.
Magpies manager Huw Bates said: “Penalties aside it’s the end of a 38 game unbeaten run.
"Very proud of everyone who played a part, no complaints about the result, and looking forward to getting back to winning ways with this great bunch of lads very soon.”
Goals by Rob Snedden (2) and Darren Horrigan gave Hay St Marys a comfortable 3-0 win against visitors Caersws.