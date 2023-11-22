LLANIDLOES Reserves moved to the top of the FAW Reserves Central pile with a 6-0 win against visitors Penrhyncoch Reserves on Wednesday evening.
They leapfrogged Bow Street into first place with three goals in each half against the Roosters.
Gregg Brown (2) and Joshua Jones put them in the driving seat in the opening 45 minutes with Rhys Evans, Mason Jones and Morgan Hughes completing the job after the turnaround.
A minute's silence was held before kick off in memory of Penrhyncoch club Stalwart Jack Jones who passed away earlier in the week.
The club posted: "All of us here at Penrhyncoch are saddened to learn of the passing of club stalwart Jack Jones. "Jack was Penrhyncoch through and through and carried out many roles within the club over the years. "Our thoughts are with Jack’s family at this sad time. "Cysga’n Dawel Jack." It could be all change at the top of the table again this weekend with a a number of tasty fixtures.
Second placed Bow Street Reserves head to Llanuwchllyn, the Gwynedd hosts currently two points behind the Magpies.
Street, who beat Abermule 1-0 in the third round of the Emrys Morgan Cup on Saturday, have played two fewer games.
Another standout fixture is the one between fourth placed Dolgellau Athletic Reserves and new leaders Llanidloes at the Marian.
Penrhyncoch Reserves head to Builth Wells Reserves whilst Hay St Marys Reserves entertain Caersws Reserves.