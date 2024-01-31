Penrhyncoch are up to fourth in the FAW Reserves Central table after a battling 3-2 victory at Builth Wells.
The Bulls are yet to register a win in the league this season and fell behind to a Clive Morgan goal on 22 minutes.
They charged back to take the lead with a couple of quickfire goals by Christian Jones and Blake Evans but the Roosters drew level before the break when Fred Denning slotted the ball past home keeper Jordan Jarvis.
It was up for grabs in the second half but the visitors took the spoils thanks to Eddie Rhodes’ strike on the hour.
In the FAW Reserves Central East Cup, there was nothing to choose between Caersws Reserves and their Llandidloes counterparts with both sides struggling to fashion clear-cut openings and the game finished goalless.
It was honours even also as Hay St Marys Reserves faced visitors Llandrindod Wells but there were a few goals to enjoy in this one.
Llan were looking good for the win when Reuben Edwards and Ryan Sims gave them a two-goal cushion on the hour but the hosts staged a late comeback with goals by Robert Snedden and Darren Horrigan in the final 10 minutes.